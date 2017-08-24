Kansas City Public Library raises minimum wage for employees

The Kansas City Public Library has boosted the minimum wage for several part-time employees in the midst of the city's minimum wage debate.

The library said it’s a way to recognize great employees.

People making minimum wage were bumped up to $10 per hour and those who made a little over ten dollars were given an increase, too.

Last week, the city council approved a resolution encouraging businesses to increase the minimum wage as approved by voters, but Missouri state law prevents the city from raising it above the state’s amount of $7.70.

Crosby Kemper III, the library's director, said raising minimum to $10 for library employees was the right and fair thing to do.

"Not because of the law or the debate about the law, but just looking at our folks,” Kemper said. “Also, it gives us an opportunity to recruit people, better people, and to be the best library we can be."

The wage bump took effect on Sunday.

Kemper said employees welcomed the increase.

"We are very concerned about our folks and from a benefit point of view, from a wage point of view, from a working environment, so we want the best for our employees,” Kemper said.

This is the first step for raising minimum wage at the library.

Kemper said they also give yearly cost of living increases.

