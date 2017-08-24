Man found guilty in 2014 shooting that killed man, left child paralyzed

A Jackson County jury has convicted Dontae D. Jefferson in the shooting of a boy and the murder of his father in 2014.

On Thursday, a jury returned guilty verdicts for Jefferson on counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Jurors heard that, while Jefferson was in jail, he talked about the shooting, said he'd beat the charges, and offered a fellow inmate $50,000 to take care of the getaway driver.

The shooting happened at a gas station near 45th and Cleveland on April 18, 2014.

Jefferson, 30, was accused of fatally shooting K.C. Curry and wounding his then-10-year-old son as they sat in a vehicle at the gas station.

The man died from 13 gunshot wounds. The boy was paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

A 5-year-old was also in the car, but was not injured.

Jefferson will be sentenced on October 27.

KCTV5 News has reported in the past about crimes he's allegedly committed while in jail and awaiting the murder trial.

In a separate case from 2016, Jefferson was charged with rape and burglary in connection with the sexual assault of a woman who was being held in the detention center. You can read more about that case here. He still faces charges for the rape, which reportedly happened after he stole a guard's keys.

He has also allegedly beat a guard and questioned what was caught on camera. According to the incident report, he questioned what the guards could see.

Well, did you see me do it?" he'd said. "Did the video show me do it?"

