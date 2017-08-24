Sailor from KC still missing following USS John S. McCain collision

The U.S. Navy has identified the sailor who was killed and nine more who remain missing following the collision of the USS John S. McCain with a merchant vessel in the Pacific.

One of the nine still missing is Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, who is from Missouri. According to the Navy, Findley is from Kansas City.

The Navy's 7th Fleet said Thursday the search and rescue mission in the surrounding waters for the missing sailors has been suspended as divers continue to search the ship.

The collision occurred on Monday, Aug. 21, in the waters east of Singapore. The McCain collided with a 30,000-ton oil and chemical tanker and left a gaping hole in the side of the missile destroyer, flooding compartments in the lower levels of the ship.

In a statement on Thursday, the Navy said Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith died in the incident. Divers from the Navy and Marine Corps recovered his remains during their search of the ship.

Smith was 22 years old and from New Jersey, the Navy said. His mother, April Brandon, told CBS News on Tuesday that Smith was "a great kid" who was one of many family members to serve in the Navy.

Search efforts across a 2,100-square-mile area of ocean have been suspended as divers continue to search the vessel for the remaining nine missing sailors. According to the Navy, those who remain missing are:

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois

