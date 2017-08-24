Doctors warn of heat related illness as fall sports begin

Dr. Marc Larsen from St. Luke's Hospital says, with kids, it's crucial to be proactive. (AP)

School is back in session and that means student athletes are back in the swing of fall sports.

Doctors warn that late in the summer is when they start to see heat related injuries ramp up. They also want to give parents information to keep kids safe and important tips for if they do pass out.

The biggest thing parents need to keep in mind is making sure they talk to their kids about staying hydrated at school. Making sure children know to be drinking water throughout the day, even when parents aren’t around, so they can make it through practice.

Doctors advise parents to send kids to school with a reusable water bottle or sports drink that they can refill throughout the day.

Dr. Marc Larsen from St. Luke's Hospital says, with kids, it's crucial to be proactive.

“Kids have a harder time regulating their body temperature and they’re also stubborn and they don’t want to tell people when they don’t feel good,” Larsen said. “Especially in the more competitive sports like high school football, they don’t want to show signs of, quote on quote, weakness.”

If a child does suffer heat exhaustion or heat stroke, Dr. Larsen says the person needs to be cooled off immediately.

People often believe this shouldn’t be done but doctors say that’s a myth.

When assisting a person suffering from a heat related issue, doctors say, first, get them out of the heat and call for help. Next, if there is a bucket of ice or water nearby, pour it on them. Then remove excess clothing and fan them off.

Ice packs can also be put in a person’s armpit or groin to speed up the cooling process.

So far in 2017, Dr. Larsen has seen 20 people for heat illness, and now that schools in session, that number is expected to rise.

