Bates County man charged after allegedly shooting gun in air at airplane

Guy Gregory has been charged with second-degree assault. (Bates County Jail)

A 57-year-old Bates County man faces charges after shooting a gun in the air at an airplane that was spraying chemicals on his property, authorities say.

A deputy was called to a home on July 7 in Amsterdam for a report of a man who was shooting a handgun in the air at an airplane.

Guy Gregory told authorities that the plane should not have been spraying chemicals on his property. He said he attempted to wave the plane off, but the plane continued to spray chemicals.

He then said he then took his handgun and fired about three shots at the airplane.

Deputies arrested Gregory on Monday. He has been charged with second-degree assault.

His bond was set at $25000.00 cash only.

Gregory is currently being held in the Bates County Jail.

