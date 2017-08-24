State Sen. Tyson enters race for Jenkin's Congressional seat

The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Authorities have closed eastbound Kansas-10 Highway at Cedar Creek Parkway after a crash killed multiple people early Thursday morning.More >
Authorities have closed eastbound Kansas-10 Highway at Cedar Creek Parkway after a crash killed multiple people early Thursday morning.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
According to doctors, kids don't usually have strokes. But for 7-year-old Mason Payne, he suffered one that doctors say could have taken his life if it wasn't for the swiftness of both his parents and the medical staff involved.More >
According to doctors, kids don't usually have strokes. But for 7-year-old Mason Payne, he suffered one that doctors say could have taken his life if it wasn't for the swiftness of both his parents and the medical staff involved.More >
The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is on scene after shots were fired at East Park Street and Keeler Street.More >
The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is on scene after shots were fired at East Park Street and Keeler Street.More >
Police have arrested one person after a man was shot and killed in a driveway early Thursday morning. The shooting happened about Midnight in the 6800 block of Mastin Street.More >
Police have arrested one person after a man was shot and killed in a driveway early Thursday morning. The shooting happened about Midnight in the 6800 block of Mastin Street.More >
After more than two years, the case against Tamika Pledger is over.More >
After more than two years, the case against Tamika Pledger is over.More >
Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off former Kansas City teammate Greg Holland, lifting the Royals over the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Wednesday night.More >
Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off former Kansas City teammate Greg Holland, lifting the Royals over the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Wednesday night.More >