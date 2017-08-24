Deadly shooting under investigation in Merriam

A man was arrested in connection to the shooting. (KCTV5)

Police have arrested one person after a man was shot and killed in a driveway early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened about midnight in the 6800 block of Mastin Street. When officers arrived they found the victim dead.

A man was arrested in connection to the shooting. Police are investigating what caused the shooting and if the two men knew each other.

No other information was immediately released, including the name of the victim.

