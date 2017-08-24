1 dead after man shot in Merriam driveway - KCTV5

1 dead after man shot in Merriam driveway

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
A man was arrested in connection to the shooting. (KCTV5) A man was arrested in connection to the shooting. (KCTV5)
MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -

Police have arrested one person after a man was shot and killed in a driveway early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened about Midnight in the 6800 block of Mastin Street.

When officers arrived they found the victim, dead.

A man was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police are investigating what caused the shooting and if the two men knew each other.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

