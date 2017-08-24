1 dead after man shot in Merriam driveway

The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
According to doctors, kids don't usually have strokes. But for 7-year-old Mason Payne, he suffered one that doctors say could have taken his life if it wasn't for the swiftness of both his parents and the medical staff involved.More >
According to doctors, kids don't usually have strokes. But for 7-year-old Mason Payne, he suffered one that doctors say could have taken his life if it wasn't for the swiftness of both his parents and the medical staff involved.More >
The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is on scene after shots were fired at East Park Street and Keeler Street.More >
The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is on scene after shots were fired at East Park Street and Keeler Street.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
After more than two years, the case against Tamika Pledger is over.More >
After more than two years, the case against Tamika Pledger is over.More >
Anger and emotion is growing after a transgender woman was shot and killed by St. Louis police at her apartment just north of downtown early Tuesday morningMore >
Anger and emotion is growing after a transgender woman was shot and killed by St. Louis police at her apartment just north of downtown early Tuesday morningMore >
Bail was set at $2 million for two western Montana residents who are charged in the stabbing deaths of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula home.More >
Bail was set at $2 million for two western Montana residents who are charged in the stabbing deaths of two people whose bodies were found in plastic tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula home.More >
Authorities say the burned bones found on a rural Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl. Her biological mother is now charged with first-degree murder.More >
Authorities say the burned bones found on a rural Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl. Her biological mother is now charged with first-degree murder.More >