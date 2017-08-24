Troopers ID 3 young men killed in crash on K-10 Highway in Olath - KCTV5

Troopers ID 3 young men killed in crash on K-10 Highway in Olathe

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Three young men were killed in a crash Thursday morning on Kansas 10 Highway in Olathe.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the victims as 21-year-old Darius J. Thomas, 24-year-old Nicholas A. Sands and 21-year-old Dalton R. Suggs, all from Olathe.

Troopers say the crash happened about 3:15 a.m. when the driver, Thomas, was headed east on K-10 just West of Cedar Creek Parkway and ran off the road striking the left guardrail.

Thomas was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion.

The highway was closed for more than seven hours while troopers investigated the crash.

Troopers said all three men were not wearing seatbelts. 

