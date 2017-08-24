Crash kills 3 on K-10 Highway in Olathe

Kansas Highway Patrol says three people were killed in the single-vehicle accident. (KCTV5)

Three people were killed in a crash Thursday morning on Kansas 10 Highway in Olathe.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. The eastbound lanes of the highway near Cedar Creek Parkway are now open. Those lanes were closed for more than seven hours Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before the overpass. The single car that was involved killed three people.

Drivers were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic for miles. Police officers had to be called out to help direct traffic around the highway.

Troopers say the three people who were killed were men. Their names and ages have not yet been released.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is still investigating, and they are still trying to piece together exactly how the crash happened.

