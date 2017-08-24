3 dead after wreck closes EB K-10 at Cedar Creek Pkwy. - KCTV5

3 dead after wreck closes EB K-10 at Cedar Creek Pkwy.

Kansas Highway Patrol says three people were killed in the single-vehicle accident. (KCTV5) Kansas Highway Patrol says three people were killed in the single-vehicle accident. (KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities have closed eastbound Kansas-10 Highway at Cedar Creek Parkway after a crash killed three people early Thursday morning.

The crash happened before 3:45 a.m. 

Kansas Highway Patrol says three people were killed in the single-vehicle accident. No other injuries were reported.

The westbound lanes of Kansas-10 Highway are open.

KHP is investigating what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

