Woman killed in Olathe officer-involved shooting

Authorities are investigating after officers were involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday.

The shooting happened while deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department and officers with the Olathe Police Department were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

The incident began about 2:30 p.m. inside a home on East Park Street and Keeler Street in Olathe. Two people were inside the house, according to police.

While serving the warrant, officers were in verbal contact with a woman named Ciara Howard, 26, for several hours while trying to get her surrendered.

Officers attempted to apprehend Howard, but she reportedly threatened them with a weapon.

Two Olathe officers and one Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputy fired weapons at Howard. She died as a result of the shots.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

No officers or deputies were hurt during the incident.

The officers and deputy have been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

A woman who watched and listened down the block says police yelled for hours to "come out with your hands up," and heard a woman respond at least three times, saying the same thing.

"I heard her yelling back at the police, saying, 'I want to come out they won't let me you're going to have to come in,' said Niki Gillihan, neighbor. "And it was hard because I kept hearing this."

She left for about half an hour and as she was pulling back up is when she heard the shots.

She says she saw two men being led out of the house in handcuffs but never saw a woman come out.

The shooting is under investigation by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.

