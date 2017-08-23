UPDATE: One dead following police shooting in Olathe home

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is on scene after one person was killed in a police shooting on East Park Street and Keeler Street.

Olathe police were investigating following a standoff at East Park Street and Keeler Street.

They say someone in the home had a warrant, but the person wouldn't come out and at some point things went downhill.

That investigation has been turned over to a county-wide team that investigates officer-involved shootings.

The incident began around 2:30 p.m Wednesday afternoon. Shots were fired in the area, but no officer was injured.

Two people were inside the house, according to police.

The woman who watched and listened down the block says police yelled for hours to "come out with your hands up," and heard a woman respond at least three times, saying the same thing.

"I heard her yelling back at the police, saying, 'I want to come out they won't let me you're going to have to come in,' said Niki Gillihan, neighbor. "And it was hard because I kept hearing this."

She left for about half an hour and as she was pulling back up is when she heard the shots.

She says she saw two men being led out of the house in handcuffs but never saw a woman come out.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.