Officers involved in deadly shooting in Olathe

Authorities are investigating after officers were involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday.

The shooting happened while deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department and officers with the Olathe Police Department were attempting to serve a warrant.

The incident began about 2:30 p.m. inside a home on East Park Street and Keeler Street in Olathe. Two people were inside the house, according to police.

The police department in neighboring Overland Park said that at least one officer fired a weapon. No information was immediately released on the person who was killed.

The woman who watched and listened down the block says police yelled for hours to "come out with your hands up," and heard a woman respond at least three times, saying the same thing.

"I heard her yelling back at the police, saying, 'I want to come out they won't let me you're going to have to come in,' said Niki Gillihan, neighbor. "And it was hard because I kept hearing this."

She left for about half an hour and as she was pulling back up is when she heard the shots.

She says she saw two men being led out of the house in handcuffs but never saw a woman come out.

The shooting is under investigation by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team. No officers were injured.

