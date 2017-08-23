Johnson County DA: Use of force was justified in deadly officer-involved shooting

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced Tuesday that the use of force by a pair of Olathe police officers and a Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy, under investigation for their role in an officer involved shooting, was justified.

The shooting happened on Aug. 23, while authorities were attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

The incident began about 2:30 p.m. inside a home on East Park Street and Keeler Street in Olathe. Two people were inside the house, according to police.

While serving the warrant, officers were in verbal contact with a woman named Ciara Howard, 26, for several hours while trying to get her surrendered.

Howard had been charged with aggravated assault, theft, interfering with police, and domestic battery. Court records show she was also charged with violating probation in June of this year.

During the standoff, officers attempted to apprehend Howard and entered the home, but police say she threatened them with a weapon.

Two Olathe officers and one Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputy fired weapons at Howard. She died as a result of the shots.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. No officers or deputies were hurt during the incident.

No criminal action will be taken against any of the involved officers.

The officers and deputy were placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated.

A woman who watched and listened down the block says police yelled for hours to "come out with your hands up," and heard a woman respond at least three times, saying the same thing.

"I heard her yelling back at the police, saying, 'I want to come out. They won't let me. You're going to have to come in,'" said neighbor Niki Gillihan. "It was hard because I kept hearing this."

She left for about half an hour and, as she was pulling back up, she heard the shots.

She says she saw two men being led out of the house in handcuffs, but never saw a woman come out.

The shooting is under investigation by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team.

A taskforce has been set up to investigate because there were two different agencies serving the warrant. It's made up of officers who weren't involved in the standoff.

One of the neighbors caught the whole thing on camera. You can see the chaos in the moments right after the shooting.

People in the neighborhood did not want to speak on camera, but said that Howard had been living in the house for about two years.

