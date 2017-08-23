Man hospitalized after truck overturns, shuts down I-29 past North Oak Trafficway

A man was taken to the hospital after his truck overturned and caused Interstate-29 northbound and southbound just past North Oak Trafficway to be shut down Wednesday evening.

The accident happened about 7:03 p.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 1988 Ford truck, driven by Dwayne Foster, 49, of Kansas City, MO, was heading north when the driver lost control, traveled off the left side of the interstate, struck a cable barrier and overturned.

Foster suffered moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Authorities did not say what caused Foster to lose control of the truck.

