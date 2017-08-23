Lanes closed on Interstate 29 just past North Oak Trafficway - KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Lanes of Interstate 29 northbound and southbound just past North Oak Trafficway are closed following a truck crashing. 

There's no immediate word of injuries. 

The wreck was reported around 7:11 p.m. on Wednesday evening. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

