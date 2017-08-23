NIOSH releases report on 2015 deaths of Kansas City firefighters

The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Authorities say the burned bones found on a rural Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl. Her biological mother is now charged with first-degree murder.More >
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.More >
After more than two years, the case against Tamika Pledger is over.More >
Demetrius Woods, 16, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.More >
An Overland Park family had to escape rising floodwaters by climbing to their roof and wait for help.More >
A burglar caught on camera stealing from a popular Central West End restaurant. The business' security system immediately calling police. But then they didn't come.More >
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball lottery game has climbed to $700 million, making it the second-largest in U.S. history. Here’s a look at what the winnings could look like for Kansas and Missouri residents.More >
It can be frustrating to send a text and not get a reply, especially for parents trying to reach their kids.More >
An Icelandic airline is expanding it's service in North America, and now St. Louis is making their list of stops.More >
