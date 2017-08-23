NIOSH releases report on 2015 deaths of Kansas City firefighters

John Mesh and Larry Leggio were caught under a brick wall as it collapsed in a two-alarm fire near Independence and Prospect avenues on Oct. 12, 2015. (KCTV5)

The National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety has released its report on the deaths of two Kansas City firefighters.

John Mesh and Larry Leggio were caught under a brick wall as it collapsed in a two-alarm fire near Independence and Prospect avenues on Oct. 12, 2015.

The department said all recommendations made by the NIOSH have "been implemented or are in the process of implementation."

The Kansas City Fire Department has also overhauled its training system, according to a department press release.

Read the full report below:

