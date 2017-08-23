For third time, residents in KCK neighborhood deal with flooding aftermath

For the third time this summer, residents inside the Argentine neighborhood of KCK are dealing with flooding. (KCTV5)

For the third time this summer, residents inside the Argentine neighborhood of KCK are dealing with flooding.

Timothy Curry, once again, is airing out his basement after flooding took its toll once more.

“Oh, it’s beyond frustrating," Curry said. "It’s to the point where you just feel hopeless. You look at the first one and you kind of just think, alright, this really does suck. You look at the second one and you’re like, this is unbelievable. Then you come back and look at the third one - you really have to question what’s going on."

Curry shot video during one of the floods. He says it proves something is wrong with the city's sewage system and that's adding to the problem.

"After it’d already stopped raining, there was no more flooding, the streets where clear," Curry said. "But all the water was still literally boiling out from this drain."

Curry has filed three legal claims with the city, one for each flood. Because of that, the city couldn't comment on his particular case.

A spokesperson for the city told KCTV5 someone would assist about the trash piling up in the street.

With more flood damage, property values are plummeting and they can't sell. Many can't afford repairs and they're all left wondering what to do next.

