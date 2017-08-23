UPDATE: Missing Kearney woman found safe, sheriff's office says

UPDATE, 5:16 p.m. - She has been found safe.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

Whitney Brooke Duffy, 29, was reported missing just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

She was last seen in the Kearney area.

Duffy is 5'2", weighs about 115 pounds and has blue eyes. She was wearing a pink top, black shirt, black yoga pants and black and pink shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit at 816-407-3729.

