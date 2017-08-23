Thieves steal Hall of Fame ring from former Chiefs player Will Shields

Former NFL player Will Shields poses with his bust during an induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Former Kansas City Chiefs player Will Shields says his Hall of Fame ring was stolen while in Colorado with his family.

Police have been notified and are searching for it.

“It’s frustrating but my family is fine and safe, and that is what’s most important. As for the ring, it is what the ring stands for and the work behind it that is important," Shield said.

Shields was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

He currently owns and operates 68 Inside Sports, a gymnasium and sports facility, in Overland Park.

