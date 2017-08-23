Gov. Greitens hints at consequences for Trump assassination post

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says if a state lawmaker who expressed hope on Facebook that President Donald Trump would be assassinated doesn't resign, steps will be taken to remove her from office. (Eric Greitens/Facebook)

The Republican governor on Wednesday hinted at further action against Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. The St. Louis-area Democrat has resisted calls from both Republicans and Democrats for her to resign for posting the comment last week that said: "I hope Trump is assassinated!"

Chappelle-Nadal deleted the post and has since apologized. But Greitens and Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson say senators should oust her from office if she doesn't resign.

Parson sent a letter to lawmakers Tuesday asking them to call a special session to oust Chappelle-Nadal if she doesn't step down. Greitens also could call a special session.

