Former KCK community activist sentenced for driving into crowd, killing 1

Tamika Pledger, 41, was sentenced by a Wyandotte County judge to five years and four months in prison. (Wyandotte County Jail)

Tamika Pledger is now behind bars.

The former community activist in Kansas City, KS will spend more than five years in prison. It is a sentence the family of 16-year-old Tierra Smith waited more than two years to hear.

“It’s been a long two years,” said Morris Letcher, Smith’s uncle.

Pledger, 41, was accused and then convicted of driving her car into a group of teenagers in 2015. Several people were hurt. Smith was killed.

“She’s not going to come back and that’s the sad thing about everything,” Letcher said.

Pledger says she was driving to the house that day because she needed to stop a fight.

During the trial, pledger says her breaks failed and that’s why she didn’t stop.

“Everybody on that side seemed to take the stance of no responsibility,” Letcher said.

For more than two hours, people on both sides gave statements to a Wyandotte County judge on Wednesday.

In the end, Pledger will spend 64 months in prison. She already has 20 days time served credit.

“Justice will never be served because we lost Tierra. So, you have to take what you can get,” Letcher said.

Throughout the process, the victim’s families say Pledger blamed their children for what happened in 2015.

