What is healthy? Nutrition experts reveal best foods for best results

You’ve heard the saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," but with all the food and diet trends it’s hard to tell what’s healthy anymore.

As you shop the aisles at your favorite grocery store, you have several choices when it comes to healthy foods.

“My wife like avocados so that’s what we’re picking up and then we usually eat a couple fresh things a week so I’m picking up shrimp also," Joe Hirleman said. “We’ll try cauliflower mashed potatoes, so we do try different trends to liven up our dinners.”

Experts, like Eileen Orloff, say these shoppers are on the right track.

Clinical dietitian Laura Kohmetscher says the perimeter of the grocery store is the best place to find healthy foods.

“That’s where the fruits and vegetables are, that’s where the meat counter is and that’s where your dairy is going to be,” she said.

Kohmetscher says processed foods are generally found in the middle aisles.

Those are the foods with higher sodium and added sugars.

What about artificial sweeteners and products labeled no high fructose corn syrup?

“When you break everything down, sugar is sugar. So if we can just decrease the amount of sugar and focus on natural sugars from fruit that is the better option," Clinical dietitian Sara Ingersoll said.

Ingersoll says social media guides the way we grocery shop for better or worse.

“Right now, you do see people talking about paleo, the ketogenic diet which is cutting out a lot of carbs and going more high fat some of the issues with these diets you’re taking something out but your putting something in but you’re maybe having too much fat and less fiber so then you’re worried about your heart health or panels and the same with protein too much protein can also be hard on our kidneys,” Ingersoll said.

The results you get from fad diets don’t always last.

“You might see some weight loss but when you compare it to a healthy lifestyle and you’re cutting out processed foods that healthy lifestyle over the long term is more beneficial because you’re able to keep that weight off," Ingersoll said.

Both experts agree the focus should be on eating whole foods, like fruits and veggies, meat (if you’re a meat eater), and whole grains in addition to a healthy lifestyle. They also say you should read nutrition labels and eat correct portion sizes.

Oorloff hopes her healthy habits stick with her four-year -old daughter for years to come.

“Just keep experimenting and trying new things and if she doesn’t like it she doesn’t have to eat it and i think that will translate to different areas of her like,” Orloff said.

Dieticians say it’s all about balance. They’ve gone away from the food pyramid model and are focusing on a meal-by-meal approach.

They say half of your plate should be fruits and veggies. Also, eat sweets in moderation and eliminate processed foods.

For more information check out www.choosemyplate.gov.

