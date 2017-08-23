Floodwaters damage Overland Park synagogue for second time in a month

This is the second time in a month that the Chabad House Center of Kansas City has been hit. (KCTV5)

Many people around the metro are just starting to assess the damage from Monday night's storm after the floodwater reached record heights.

This is the second time in a month that the Chabad House Center of Kansas City has been hit. This time the water reached 20 inches tall.

Rabbi Mendy Wineberg says the mess was just cleaned up. But this time, nearly everything will need to be replaced.

“Books, toys, playsets, cars, trucks, cubbies ... just literally anything and everything for preschool," Wineberg said.

The preschool is now moving to a nearby synagogue so their start date won’t have to be pushed back. Wineberg estimates it will cost about $500,000 and believes it will be a month and a half before they are back up and running.

“It was very disheartening," Wineberg said.

As for the building, the new carpet and hardwood that volunteers helped install in July are ruined, again. Each board will have to come out. Drywall will once again need to be replaced.

“Pretty much the same thing as last time. We might have to go up a little higher up on the walls. We know what to do, we’ve done it already once," Wineberg said.

But throughout the mess, Wineberg is staying positive.

“We saw the community support, the outpouring of community support last time ... that was the silver lining. You know it was actually incredible," Wineberg said.

Wineberg says they've called in professionals to help clean but in the coming weeks will be looking for volunteers.

