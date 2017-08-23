Wanted: Lazaro Albert-Sierra - KCTV5

Lazaro Albert-Sierra is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for child molestation.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Lazaro Albert-Sierra is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for child molestation.

The original crime happened in 2005 and involved a 6-year-old girl.

His last known address was near 75th Street and Richmond in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County. Albert-Sierra should be considered armed and dangerous.

