Kansas City 16-year-old to stand trial as adult for murder charg - KCTV5

Kansas City 16-year-old to stand trial as adult for murder charge

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Demetrius Woods, 16, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. (Jackson County Jail) Demetrius Woods, 16, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. (Jackson County Jail)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City teen facing a murder charge has been certified to stand trial as an adult.

Demetrius Woods, 16, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

Kansas City police responded on June 11 to the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim, Michael Holmes, who identified his shooter as "Little Meechie."

When police tracked his cell phone they found Woods with a .40 caliber weapon, the same type used in the fatal shooting of Holmes.

According to court records, after he was in juvenile custody, authorities intercepted a letter that Woods later acknowledged writing. In that letter, Woods admitted to killing the victim.  

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.