Kansas City 16-year-old to stand trial as adult for murder charge

A Kansas City teen facing a murder charge has been certified to stand trial as an adult.

Demetrius Woods, 16, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.

Kansas City police responded on June 11 to the 4200 block of Monroe Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim, Michael Holmes, who identified his shooter as "Little Meechie."

When police tracked his cell phone they found Woods with a .40 caliber weapon, the same type used in the fatal shooting of Holmes.

According to court records, after he was in juvenile custody, authorities intercepted a letter that Woods later acknowledged writing. In that letter, Woods admitted to killing the victim.

