Remains in Kansas City, KS lake identified as those of missing m - KCTV5

Remains in Kansas City, KS lake identified as those of missing man

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says the remains of 61-year-old William Boyd Jr. were found on Aug. 11 at Big Eleven Lake. (KCTV5) The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says the remains of 61-year-old William Boyd Jr. were found on Aug. 11 at Big Eleven Lake. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -

Authorities have identified the human remains found at a lake near downtown Kansas City, KS as those of a missing man.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says the remains of 61-year-old William Boyd Jr. were found on Aug. 11 at Big Eleven Lake.

The sheriff's office says it is still investigating the circumstances, but no foul play is suspected.

Barry Bennett, Boyd's brother-in-law, says the family received the official word about Boyd's death on Monday.

Boyd, known as "Bucky," lived nearby and was known to frequently visit the lake. Bennett says the family was "somewhat prepared" but "still praying it wasn't him."

