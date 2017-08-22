Police still seek leads after off-duty officer killed in Kansas City shooting

Orr's body was draped with an American flag as they carefully moved him inside. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5 News)

Officer Thomas Orr died on Sunday night after he was shot at Californio's on Pennsylvania Avenue. (Lee's Summit Police Department)

A Lee's Summit police officer is dead after a weekend shooting in Westport.

Officer Thomas Orr died on Sunday night after he was shot at Californio's on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The medical examiner's office finished the autopsy on Orr, and now his body is at the Golden Gate Funeral Home in Kansas City. Lee's summit police escorted him there on Tuesday afternoon with a police car on both sides of the hearse.

His body was draped with an American flag as they carefully moved him inside.

Orr joined the Lee's Summit Police Department in 2015 and just began working as a school resource officer last week.

He was off duty when he was shot in Westport. He was an innocent bystander caught in the line of fire.

Loved ones are frustrated because police say there were 200 people at the restaurant when Orr was killed and very few have stepped forward to offer witness statements.

"I wish us as a community, we as a community, would just stand up and speak up. There were so many witnesses and other innocent bystanders there. It's a shame that it's only a few people that are standing up and speaking up. As far as Thomas goes, I feel like he deserves ... I know that he deserves better," said Dimond Piggie, Orr's fraternity brother and owner of Golden Gate Funeral Home.

While police investigate, Orr's family is making funeral arrangements.

The Lee's Summit police department is also working to organize a fundraising effort to help them. We'll pass along the details as soon as they're available.

