Law enforcement gather to remember Lee's Summit officer killed in Westport

Orr's body was draped with an American flag as they carefully moved him inside. (Natalie Davis/KCTV5 News)

Officer Thomas Orr died on Sunday night after he was shot at Californio's on Pennsylvania Avenue. (Lee's Summit Police Department)

Family, friends and area law enforcement will gather Thursday morning to remember a Lee’s Summit police officer who was killed in a shooting at a Westport restaurant.

Officer Thomas Orr was killed and a woman was shot in the arm Sunday on the patio of Californos after an argument broke out between patrons. Orr wasn't involved in the dispute.

Funeral services will be at 9 a.m. at Abundant Life Church, 304 SW Persels Rd., in Lee's Summit. Burial will be in Orr's hometown outside of Chicago. A procession will begin at 8 a.m. The route will start at Golden Gate Funeral Home located at 2800 E. 18th St. in Kansas City.

The 30-year-old was a school resource officer for the police department in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit. Before taking the job with Lee's Summit in March 2015, Orr had worked for the police department in Marshall, Missouri.

Lee's Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue says Orr will be buried in his hometown outside of Chicago.

Orr joined the Lee's Summit Police Department in 2015 and just began working as a school resource officer last week.

He was off duty when he was shot in Westport. He was an innocent bystander caught in the line of fire.

Loved ones are frustrated because police say there were 200 people at the restaurant when Orr was killed and very few have stepped forward to offer witness statements.

"I wish us as a community, we as a community, would just stand up and speak up. There were so many witnesses and other innocent bystanders there. It's a shame that it's only a few people that are standing up and speaking up. As far as Thomas goes, I feel like he deserves ... I know that he deserves better," said Dimond Piggie, Orr's fraternity brother and owner of Golden Gate Funeral Home.

A fund has been established in officer Orr's name with the Answering the Call organization.

Donations may be made in Orr's name by sending money to any of the four branches of the Greater Kansas City Public Safety Credit Union.

The branches are located at 2800 E 14th Street, 8320 N Brighton Avenue, 19341 E US-40 Highway, 9701 Marion Park Drive and 10 NE Tudor Road.

In addition, donations can be mailed to, or dropped off at, the Lee's Summit Police Department, located at 10 NE Tudor Road.

Orr's family is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

