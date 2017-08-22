Missouri Lt. Gov. calls for special session to expel senator who hoped for Trump's death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV5/AP) - A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a social media remark hoping for President Donald Trump's assassination has been removed from some legislative duties.

Republican and Democratic state Senate leaders on Tuesday rescinded all of the committee assignments of Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. That comes as the St. Louis area lawmaker has resisted calls to resign for posting a Facebook comment last week that said: "I hope Trump is assassinated!"

Later on Tuesday, Missouri Lt. Gov. Michael L. Parson called for the Missouri Senate to go into a special session in conjunction with a veto session with the purpose of expelling the senator.

"The recent inflammatory comments made by Senator Chappelle-Nadal are unacceptable and unbefiting conduct of a Missouri State Senator," he said. "Condemnation for these remarks was swift and bipartisan. Governor Greitens, Senator McCaskill, Congressman Clay, Congressman Cleaver, and numerous others – including myself – have called for Senator Chappelle-Nadal to resign, but she has thus far refused. I would like to thank Minority Leader Gina Walsh for her swift action to condemn the Senator’s remarks and remove her from committee assignments."

Chappelle-Nadal later deleted the statement and has since apologized. But Missouri's Republican governor and lieutenant governor have said senators should oust her from office if she doesn't resign.

She had been a member of nine legislative committees. Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and Minority Leader Gina Walsh rescinded those assignments.

Expulsion from office would require a two-thirds vote.

