Johnson County issues local disaster emergency following flooding

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ed Eilert has signed a declaration of a state of local disaster emergency for Johnson County following severe storms and flooding.

“Once again, Johnson County has experienced significant flooding and, in anticipation of damages we are still assessing, we issued a local disaster declaration,” said Dan Robeson, emergency management coordinator. “This has been submitted to the state and allows the county to request additional resources and potential funding assistance for public facilities and roadways, and activates the response and recovery elements of local and inter-jurisdictional disaster emergency plans.”

After severe storms and flooding on Monday and Tuesday, multiple creeks and rivers in the Kansas City metropolitan area have gone into major flood stage.

Rainfall amounts in Johnson County have been reported as high as seven to 10 inches. Indian Creek has set a new rainfall record — breaking the one set July 27 after severe storms and flooding.

County first responders aided multiple water rescues during the storms, and many roads are still closed throughout the county and region.

