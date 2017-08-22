Rep. Kevin Yoder expected to face tough questions during Olathe - KCTV5

Rep. Kevin Yoder expected to face tough questions during Olathe town hall meeting

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -

A Republican congressman in a Kansas district that President Donald Trump narrowly lost last year is expected to face tough questions about health care and other issues during a town hall meeting.

National Democrats already were targeting Rep. Kevin Yoder before Tuesday night's event in Olathe.

It was Yoder's first face-to-face town hall meeting with constituents since Trump's election in November. The event was sponsored by The Kansas City Star.

Four of the five representatives in the suburban Kansas City 3rd District in the past 50 years have been Republicans. But the district has in the past had a centrist streak.

Democrats smell an opportunity because Trump struggled in the district and Yoder voted for the House GOP's plan for overhauling health care.

