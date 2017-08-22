Platte County sheriff warns of telephone fraud targeting residents

The Platte County sheriff is warning others of fraudulent telephone calls that have targeted Platte County residents over the past few days. (AP)

The Platte County sheriff is warning others of fraudulent telephone calls that have targeted Platte County residents over the past few days.

"I want the public to know that the Platte County Sheriff's Office does not, and will not engage in any type of telephone solicitation for payment of bonds, fees, or fines in regards to outstanding warrants," Sheriff Mark Owen said.

The sheriff says in this telephone scam, a male party calls a targeted individual and identifies himself as, "Deputy Jackson" or "Sergeant Jackson" with the Platte County Sheriff's Department Warrant Division.

The caller then explains to the target that they have an outstanding bench warrant issued by the Platte County courts for missing jury duty, and if the target pays a bond over the telephone or by wire transfer, they can avoid being arrested on the warrant.

The calling party was described as being very persuasive and knew enough details about the targeted individuals and the Platte County Sheriff's Office to sound credible.

When the caller was asked for some type of verification or the targeted individual indicated that the call was a scam, the calling party ended the call.

If you do receive a call similar to this, do not provide any type of personal or payment information to the caller, simply hang up and contact the Platte County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency.

If you have already received a call of this nature and provided personal or payment information to the caller, contact the Platte County Sheriff's Office to file a report.

