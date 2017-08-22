Residents of mobile home park near Blue River, Hwy. 40 evacuated - KCTV5

Residents of mobile home park near Blue River, Hwy. 40 evacuated

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Due to rising waters, residents of a Kansas City mobile home park are being evacuated.

Officers are going door-to-door notifying residents at the Heart Mobile Village near Blue River and U.S. Highway 40. At this time, the evacuation is mandatory, police say.

There will be KCATA buses on hand to assist residents with no transportation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

