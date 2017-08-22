Kansas City mobile home park briefly evacuated due to rising floodwaters

The evacuation of a mobile home park has ended and everyone is safe to go back home at the Heart Mobile Village off east U.S. Highway 40. (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News)

The evacuation of a mobile home park has ended and everyone is safe to go back home at the Heart Mobile Village off east U.S. Highway 40.

Due to concerns about the Blue River flooding, Kansas City police went door-to-door asking everyone to leave and go to higher ground.

The water near Blue River and Hwy. 40 has crested, and water is beginning to recede. Officers were concerned that a storm drain could back up threatening to flood the trailers

Many families grabbed what the could in a hurry.

"My grandma's medication. My dad's medication and our cats. Grabbed them and that was about it. We grabbed every living thing in there and got out," Michael Schaefer said.

"Human lives cannot be replaced, but everything else can be," Lelia Schaefer said.

Police did bring in city buses to help get everyone out of the area. Once the water started to go down, they allowed everyone to go back home.

