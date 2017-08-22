Kansas City mobile home park briefly evacuated due to rising flo - KCTV5

Kansas City mobile home park briefly evacuated due to rising floodwaters

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
The evacuation of a mobile home park has ended and everyone is safe to go back home at the Heart Mobile Village off east U.S. Highway 40. (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News) The evacuation of a mobile home park has ended and everyone is safe to go back home at the Heart Mobile Village off east U.S. Highway 40. (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The evacuation of a mobile home park has ended and everyone is safe to go back home at the Heart Mobile Village off east U.S. Highway 40.

Due to concerns about the Blue River flooding, Kansas City police went door-to-door asking everyone to leave and go to higher ground.

The water near Blue River and Hwy. 40 has crested, and water is beginning to recede. Officers were concerned that a storm drain could back up threatening to flood the trailers

Many families grabbed what the could in a hurry.

"My grandma's medication. My dad's medication and our cats. Grabbed them and that was about it. We grabbed every living thing in there and got out," Michael Schaefer said.

"Human lives cannot be replaced, but everything else can be," Lelia Schaefer said.

Police did bring in city buses to help get everyone out of the area. Once the water started to go down, they allowed everyone to go back home. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.