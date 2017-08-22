Residents near Harrisonville dam evacuate over flooding fears

Some Harrisonville residents fled their homes Tuesday after fears of the lower dam at Lake Luna would break. (KCTV5)

"After throwing everything but the kitchen sink at the dam, the Parks Department and Water Department guys were able to slow the leak from the dam. At this point the danger of the dam breaking has subsided," the police department said on their Facebook page.

All roadways have been opened back up except Ash Street between Lexington and Bradley.

Homeowners who had been asked to leave have now returned.

"Again, great job to all those working to solve the problem over the past few hours. If you venture to the city park today please stay away from the lower dam and please be cautious of heavy equipment in the area as work will continue," police said.

