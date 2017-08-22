Pleasanton man killed after car hydroplanes through flood waters - KCTV5

Pleasanton man killed after car hydroplanes through flood waters in Miami County

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
A 56-year-old Pleasanton man was killed early Tuesday morning after his car drove through flood waters in Miami County. (KCTV)
MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A 56-year-old Pleasanton man was killed early Tuesday morning after his car drove through flood waters and into deep rushing water in Miami County.

A deputy saw a car, traveling north on U.S. Highway 69 at 363rd Street, drive through high standing water about 4:50 a.m.

The car hydroplaned off the highway into the east ditch into deep rushing water, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle was located about 45 minutes later about 150 yards south of where it originally went into the water. 

The vehicle was found unoccupied. First responders conducted a search of the area. 

First responders recovered the body of Robert Dean Schoenhals about 07:20 a.m. He was located about 75 yards from his vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Schoenhals was the only occupant of the vehicle, deputies said.

