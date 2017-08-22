Emergency crews rescue hundreds after historic flooding in Kansas City area

Wilson was able to contact emergency crews and communicated with them through flashing lights while he sat on top of his truck. (KCTV5)

Strong thunderstorms moved through the Kansas City area Monday night and into Tuesday morning creating record breaking flooding and forcing emergency crews to conduct hundreds of water rescues.

The National Weather Service says as much as nine inches of rain fell in one city neighborhood, while a large swath around the city saw between four and six inches of rain.

Several water rescues have been conducted by the Kansas City Fire Department, Kansas City Police Department, Riverside Fire Department and Overland Park Fire Department.

The KCFD and KCPD say they have received over 130 calls for water rescues.

Overland Park Fire Department says it also responded to at least 16 water rescue calls.

The OPFD worked for nearly seven hours to rescue a family of seven trapped on the roof of a home near 155th Street and Kenneth Road in Overland Park, KS.

Officials say the family consists of four children, three adults and their pets.

Emergency crews were able to make contact with the family. They say the family is safe and calm.

Due to a lack of imminent danger and receding water levels, rescuers planned to allow the water levels to drop before evacuating the family.

Before rescuers could bring the family to safety, a civilian with a military style APV vehicle was able to evacuate the family safely, said Jason Rhodes, Public Information Officer for the Overland Park Fire Department.

This is the personal vehicle (yes) that rescue that family of seven-owner says he heard about the fam on the news and wanted to help @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/SJ39kDKwfa — Stephanie Kayser (@StephanieKCTV5) August 22, 2017

Earlier in the morning, one rescue required firefighters in Kansas City to pull a woman from a tree near 101st Street and Wornall Road in Kansas City, MO. KCFD Chief Paul Berardi said rescue crews had to wait for the rushing waters of Indian Creek to recede before they could get the woman down.

Berardi said the woman climbed the tree to escape her car being swept away by rushing water. She was rescued and was taken to an area hospital.

A man was also rescued from flooding at the Big Blue River in Minor Park near Red Bridge Road in Kansas City.

Ricky Wilson said he had driven his truck to another part of the park to avoid flooding when he realized he was trapped. He then climbed on top of his truck to avoid the rising water.

Wilson was able to contact emergency crews and communicated with them through flashing lights while he sat on top of his truck.

A rescue boat was sent to the floating truck and Wilson was able to jump onto the boat and was taken to safety.

Hear from the man rescued after sitting on top of his truck while it floated down the Big Blue River near Minor Park. pic.twitter.com/kdTVUoSFgr — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) August 22, 2017

Fire crews also responded to the Willow Creek Apartments, located on W 99th Terrace between Wornall and Holmes Roads in Kansas City. Water was reported to be rising on the back of the apartments and flooded the complex's parking lot. Tenants decided to shelter in place instead of being evacuated. No injuries were reported in the area.

Emergency crews also responded to the Aspen Creek Apartments, located at 139th Street and Holmes Road in Kansas City. Tenants at the complex were evacuated.

Johnson County Emergency says businesses at 103rd and State Line were in danger in “becoming inundated” by Indian Creek. A flood warning was issued for Indian Creek.

The Kansas City Police Department and Kansas City Fire Department went door-to-door around the area of Indian Creek from 103rd and State Line Road to Wornall Road, along with the area of 99th and Holmes.

Residents were asked to voluntarily evacuate.

Indian Creek, in that area, is expected to crest at 28.6 feet, which is higher than July 27. It has already reached a record high of 18.3 feet.

Emergency responders are also closely monitoring the Blue River which is estimated to crest at about Noon on Tuesday, specifically in the area near 85th Street and Hickman Road.

