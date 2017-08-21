Thousands without power, several rescued as historic flooding again slams Kansas City area

Overnight rains have led to historic flooding in portions of the Kansas City metro area.

Johnson County Emergency says businesses at 103rd and State Line were in danger in “becoming inundated” by Indian Creek. A flood warning was issued for Indian Creek.

The Kansas City Police Department and Kansas City Fire Department will be going door-to-door around the area of Indian Creek from 103rd and State Line Road to Wornall Road, along with the area of 99th and Holmes.

Residents will be asked to voluntarily evacuate.

Indian Creek, in that area, is expected to crest at 28.6 feet, which is higher than July 27. It has already reached a record high of 18.3 feet.

KCFD Chief Paul Berardi says emergency crews are working to rescue a woman trapped in a tree near 101st Street and Wornall Road. He says the woman is in a tree, surrounded by the rushing waters of Indian Creek and says crews are waiting for water to recede in order to safely rescue her.

.@KCMOFireDept involved in tech water rescue at 101 Wornall. Lady stuck in tree pic.twitter.com/J91wTCxRfG — Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) August 22, 2017

Fire crews responded to the Willow Creek Apartments, located on W 99th Terrace between Wornall and Holmes Roads. Water was reported to be rising up the back of the apartments and has flooded the complex's parking lot. Tenants have decided to shelter in place instead of being evacuated. No injuries have been reported in the area.

Emergency crews also responded to the Aspen Creek Apartments, located at 139th Street and Holmes Road. Tenants at the complex were evacuated.

Thousands throughout the Kansas City area are without power due to the storms.

As of 5:38 a.m. Kansas City Power & Light reported 11,981 customers are without power throughout the metro area. Independence Power & Light reported 1,599 customers, Westar Energy reported 3,592 customers and Kansas City Board of Public Utilities also reported 2,455 without power.

In total, 19,627 metro utilities customers are without power.

Several metro schools have canceled or delayed class for Tuesday due to the flooding.

Archie R-5: Closed

Center Schools 58: Closed

Clinton School District 124: Closed

Harrisonville Cass-R9: Closed

Harrisonville Christian School: Closed

Miami-R1, Amoret, MO: Closed

Midway-R1, Cleveland, MO: Closed

Smithville-R2: Two-hour delay.

Several water rescues have been conducted by the Kansas City Fire Department, Riverside Fire Department and Overland Park Fire Department.

The Overland Park Fire Department said it responded to 16 water rescue calls overnight.

Two women were taken by ambulance following a water rescue at 151st Street and Kenneth Road. Two people had to be rescued from the roof of their car at 103rd and Antioch around 11:30 p.m.

The Kansas City Streetcar has suspended service as well due to debris from heavy rains.

This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY. Life-threatening/record flooding is expected in the KC area tonight! Homes/businesses may be inundated. https://t.co/ndLCNSfZGL — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) August 22, 2017

Flooding was reported on Interstate 35 in downtown Kansas City, MO.

Wornall Road at 103rd Street has been closed due to the flooding.

Three feet of water was reported at Westport Road, Mill Road and Southwest Boulevard.

The Kansas City Emergency Ops has been in operation since about 9:15 p.m, according to the city.

Had supper with my parents in Westport. Here's what we walked out to. pic.twitter.com/sYHIAny77k — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) August 22, 2017

Areas outside of downtown have been hit, too.

Flooding was reported in Harrisonville, MO., with the National Weather Service indicating that two or three additional inches of rain are possible:

Check out these viewer photos of some bad flooding in Harrisonville. It's in the area of South Street and Eastwood Road. #kcwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/JkH579tcLe — Nick Sloan (@NickSloanTV) August 22, 2017

Smithville Police Department reported flooding in the Little Platte River. They say the river has risen to 32.7 feet, 8.7 feet about flood stage.

The department says all low lying areas are flooded, including the downtown area, and is asking people to avoid low areas and not drive through water over the roadways.

The river is expected to crest near 34 feet at about 6:30 a.m.

Earlier on Monday, a set of storms dumped a few inches of rain in the Parkville area and other counties north of the immediate downtown area of Kansas City.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for counties in the metro, including Johnson (KS), Wyandotte (KS), Jackson (MO) and Platte (MO) counties.

Fire crews were dispatched Monday on water rescues. High water was reported in areas in Parkville, MO.

Here's a look at the storm in Platte County. Many areas hit hard earlier today are getting soaked again. @KCTV5 10pm pic.twitter.com/91kR01xyRq — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) August 22, 2017

