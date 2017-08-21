Thousands without power, several rescued as historic flooding ag - KCTV5

Thousands without power, several rescued as historic flooding again slams Kansas City area

Posted: Updated:
(Nathan Vickers) (Nathan Vickers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Overnight rains have led to historic flooding in portions of the Kansas City metro area. 

Johnson County Emergency says businesses at 103rd and State Line were in danger in “becoming inundated” by Indian Creek. A flood warning was issued for Indian Creek.

The Kansas City Police Department and Kansas City Fire Department will be going door-to-door around the area of Indian Creek from 103rd and State Line Road to Wornall Road, along with the area of 99th and Holmes. 

Residents will be asked to voluntarily evacuate. 

Indian Creek, in that area, is expected to crest at 28.6 feet, which is higher than July 27. It has already reached a record high of 18.3 feet.

KCFD Chief Paul Berardi says emergency crews are working to rescue a woman trapped in a tree near 101st Street and Wornall Road. He says the woman is in a tree, surrounded by the rushing waters of Indian Creek and says crews are waiting for water to recede in order to safely rescue her.

Fire crews responded to the Willow Creek Apartments, located on W 99th Terrace between Wornall and Holmes Roads. Water was reported to be rising up the back of the apartments and has flooded the complex's parking lot. Tenants have decided to shelter in place instead of being evacuated. No injuries have been reported in the area.

Emergency crews also responded to the Aspen Creek Apartments, located at 139th Street and Holmes Road. Tenants at the complex were evacuated.

Thousands throughout the Kansas City area are without power due to the storms.

As of 5:38 a.m. Kansas City Power & Light reported 11,981 customers are without power throughout the metro area. Independence Power & Light reported 1,599 customers, Westar Energy reported 3,592 customers and Kansas City Board of Public Utilities also reported 2,455 without power.

In total, 19,627 metro utilities customers are without power.

Several metro schools have canceled or delayed class for Tuesday due to the flooding.

Archie R-5: Closed

Center Schools 58: Closed

Clinton School District 124: Closed

Harrisonville Cass-R9: Closed

Harrisonville Christian School: Closed

Miami-R1, Amoret, MO: Closed

Midway-R1, Cleveland, MO: Closed

Smithville-R2: Two-hour delay.

Several water rescues have been conducted by the Kansas City Fire Department, Riverside Fire Department and Overland Park Fire Department. 

The Overland Park Fire Department said it responded to 16 water rescue calls overnight. 

Two women were taken by ambulance following a water rescue at 151st Street and Kenneth Road. Two people had to be rescued from the roof of their car at 103rd and Antioch around 11:30 p.m.

The Kansas City Streetcar has suspended service as well due to debris from heavy rains.

Flooding was reported on Interstate 35 in downtown Kansas City, MO.

Wornall Road at 103rd Street has been closed due to the flooding.

Three feet of water was reported at Westport Road, Mill Road and Southwest Boulevard. 

The Kansas City Emergency Ops has been in operation since about 9:15 p.m, according to the city. 

Areas outside of downtown have been hit, too. 

Flooding was reported in Harrisonville, MO., with the National Weather Service indicating that two or three additional inches of rain are possible: 

Smithville Police Department reported flooding in the Little Platte River. They say the river has risen to 32.7 feet, 8.7 feet about flood stage.

The department says all low lying areas are flooded, including the downtown area, and is asking people to avoid low areas and not drive through water over the roadways.

The river is expected to crest near 34 feet at about 6:30 a.m.

Earlier on Monday, a set of storms dumped a few inches of rain in the Parkville area and other counties north of the immediate downtown area of Kansas City. 

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for counties in the metro, including Johnson (KS), Wyandotte (KS), Jackson (MO) and Platte (MO) counties. 

Fire crews were dispatched Monday on water rescues. High water was reported in areas in Parkville, MO. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.