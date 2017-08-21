Kansas City police discover body in Blue River - KCTV5

Kansas City police discover body in Blue River

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
File photo. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered in the Blue River. 

Police say the woman was found around 2 p.m. Monday after they were called to the 2100 block of Manchester Avenue. 

The body was found a quarter of a mile away from the Missouri River. 

There is no additional details available. 

