Water rescues, flooding reported after heavy rain hits north of Kansas City

The Kansas City Fire Department is working a handful of water rescues as heavy rain entered the metro area.

Crews are at 8300 N. Brighton, 400 NW Barry Road and NW 79th Place, the 8000 block of North Indiana, East 80th Street and Indiana Avenue, and North Rhode Avenue.

There's no information yet on if anyone was injured.

A band of heavy rain has hit the Northland.

152 Highway in Clay County is flooded near Ambassador in Platte County.

