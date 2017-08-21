Eclipse draws world travelers to Missouri, Kansas

The moon covers the sun during a total eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Useful, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

People from around the world converged on Missouri to watch the solar eclipse.

Among the crowd that gathered Monday at the Missouri Capitol were husband and wife David Colon and Mariana Perez, from Alajuela, Costa Rica. They flew along with his brother to Oklahoma, where their mother lives, and then drove as a family to Jefferson City.

They said the long trip was well worth it.

As the total eclipse faded, Perez said: "It's amazing — I mean, God is amazing."

It was the second eclipse they had witnessed — the first occurring in 1991 in Costa Rica when they were just children. Perez said the night-time-like chirping of crickets during the afternoon solar eclipse brought back memories of that childhood event.

Clouds parted just in time in downtown Topeka for many people to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse as it reached its peak of 99 percent.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that about 200 people at a watch part on the parking lot of the library got a look for about 30 seconds through a thin sheen of clouds. People cheered as a small portion of the sun could be seen when the clouds separated.

Light rain pelted employees on the rooftop of the Westar Energy in downtown Topeka as they waited for the eclipse's peak. Employees were able to spot the sun for a fleeting few seconds.

The skies were clearer in the Wichita area where people could see a little more than 92 percent of the eclipse.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that concerns were raised about the safety of the viewing glasses that the Eudora Schools Foundation and Eudora Elementary PTO had purchased months in advance so all district students could watch the eclipse. The district said Friday that the glasses were believed to be counterfeit.

But Eudora Superintendent Steve Splichal released a statement Sunday reporting all the sunglasses had been tested by a certified laboratory professional and found to exceed safety standards for eclipse viewing. The glasses were then individually inspected for defects.

Splichal wrote that two donors also provided more sunglasses from verified sources. The district now has enough sunglasses for all students.

