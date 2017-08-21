Drivers urged not to stop during eclipse

Emergency responders are urging drivers to not stop on roads or pull off on shoulders to view the eclipse. (AP)

Emergency responders are urging drivers to not stop on roads or pull off on shoulders to view the eclipse.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that authorities are most concerned about traffic problems during the brief span Monday when the moon totally blocks out the sun.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White says the agency will be on the lookout for drivers parking on the highway. He says that is "always a possibility."

The highway patrol will have additional officers stationed on Interstate 70 and U.S. 63 and 54. White says at least one officer will be located every 20 miles on each of the highways to promote safety and mitigate any traffic issues.

The patrol also is reminding boaters to check their navigation lighting, which will need to be lit during the total eclipse.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.