Programming changes due to eclipse coverage on KCTV5

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KCTV5 is your station for the solar eclipse. Because of this special event, some of your favorite programs could be impacted.
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

KCTV5 is your station for the solar eclipse.

Join us from noon until 2 p.m. Monday on KCTV5 as we follow the eclipse's path live across the country.

Because of this special event, some of your favorite programs could be impacted.

KCTV5 News will air at 11 a.m., and The Bold and The Beautiful will be at 11:30 a.m. Then join us at noon for our special eclipse coverage.

The Young & The Restless and The Talk will be preempted.

