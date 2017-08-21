Can't be there? Follow KCTV5's #kceclipse coverage online - KCTV5

Can't be there? Follow KCTV5's #kceclipse coverage online

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Americans with telescopes, cameras and protective glasses are staking out viewing spots to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday. (AP)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Americans with telescopes, cameras and protective glasses are staking out viewing spots to watch the moon blot out the midday sun Monday.

It promises to be the most observed and photographed eclipse in history. The main drag will stretch along a narrow corridor from Oregon to South Carolina. Millions of eclipse watchers are expected to peer skyward, and they're hoping for clear weather.

It will be the first total solar eclipse to sweep coast-to-coast across the U.S. in 99 years.

Follow along online with team coverage from KCTV5 News:

