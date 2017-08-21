Royals all set to watch eclipse on day off

Manager Ned Yost says he has the special glasses to see it, along with the app for his iPad to track the phenomenon. (AP)

The Kansas City Royals are off, and several of them already have big plans for their day away from Kauffman Stadium - they're going to watch the eclipse.

Manager Ned Yost says he has the special glasses to see it, along with the app for his iPad to track the phenomenon.

Pitcher Jason Hammel is going to watch from his backyard in the suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, where he says "there's something like 99.2 percent totality. That's good enough for me. I can deal with missing the 0.8 percent."

Reliever Peter Moylan has a friend from back home in Australia flying to the United States and they're going to watch it at another buddy's farm.

No big league games will be going when the eclipse occurs, although some teams might be limbering up on the field or taking early batting practice.

