Fire crews in KCK unable to locate fisherman in Kansas River - KCTV5

Fire crews in KCK unable to locate fisherman in Kansas River

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Swift water rescue crews from the Kansas City, KS Fire Department were unable to locate a missing fisherman. 

Witnesses say the fisherman fell from a boat on Sunday and was swept away in the Kansas River near Interstate 435. 

Crews have went home for the night and will resume the search during daylight hours on Monday. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.