Off-duty Lee's Summit police officer killed in double shooting on patio of Westport restaurant

The Kansas City Police Department announced Monday that the man killed in a double shooting at a Westport restaurant was an off-duty officer with the Lee's Summit Police Department.

The officer was identified as Thomas Orr, 30.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, on the back patio of Californos, located at 4124 Pennsylvania Avenue.

When officers arrived they found Orr dead and a woman, in her late 20s, shot in the arm.

Police believe the shooting happened after a disturbance between the woman and a man. Officers say Orr was an innocent bystander. The woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Orr had been employed by the Lee's Summit Police Department since March of 2015 and was assigned as a School Resource Officer at a middle school. Prior to joining the LSPD, he had worked for the Marshall Police Department in Marshall, MO.

On Monday, friends and family remembered the officer.

“Even though his life was taken way too soon of course, but I also look at it as he was a great person. I know that he is going to be in a great place and I know that us, we definitely have to stay strong for his family," said Kelly Walker, a friend and fraternity brother.

Orr began working for the district last Monday at Campbell Middle School.

The district released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Officer Orr. During his brief time as a school resource officer at Bernard Campbell Middle School, he impressed our staff with his positive attitude and his focus on students. In just three short days with students last week, he was already making connections and building rapport."

There were 200 people in the area at the time of the shooting, police say. Investigators say just three of the individuals have talked to them.

The suspect in the shooting is still on the loose.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

This is the latest in what has been a violent summer in Westport. In mid-July, an individual fired his gun into a crowd of people in Westport early on a Sunday morning. The shooting injured two men.

On July 1, a woman was shot during a robbery in Westport. A couple was attacked in the area.

