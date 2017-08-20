Man dead, woman injured in double shooting on patio of Westport - KCTV5

Man dead, woman injured in double shooting on patio of Westport restaurant

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a reported double shooting in the Westport area of Kansas City. 

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. on the back patio of Californos, located at 4124 Pennsylvania Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a black man, in his late 20s, dead and a white woman, in her late 20s, shot in the arm.

Police believe the shooting happened after a disturbance between the first victim and another black man. Officers say the woman was an innocent bystander.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

There were 200 people in the area at the time of the shooting, police say. 

This is the latest in what has been a violent summer in Westport. In mid-July, an individual fired his gun into a crowd of people in Westport early on a Sunday morning. The shooting injured two men. 

On July 1, a woman was shot during a robbery in Westport. A couple was attacked in the area. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

